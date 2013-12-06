Mindful Money Magazine - Fee-Only Financial Advisors Featured in Mindful Money Magazine in the App Store

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Mindful Money Magazine is transforming the way financial information is delivered with content you can trust from fee-only financial advisors, behavioral finance experts, and mindfulness teachers.



About Mindful Money Magazine (Mountain View, California) -http://youtu.be/H-lLVfoxZEE



Mindful Money Magazine is for information to build wealth and wealth beyond money. This digital magazine is designed to promote financial literacy and is available for the iPad and the iPhone in the Apple iTunes Newsstand.



TIAA-CREF, a leading financial services provider, released findings from its second annual Financial Advice Survey, revealing that almost half of Americans say it is hard to know which sources of financial advice can be trusted. Mindful Money Magazine gives unbiased information from practicing fee-only Financial Advisors to raise financial literacy. Experts in Behavioral Finance and Mindfulness teachers suggest ways to change mindset and produce healthy financial behaviors. Real people are who have successfully saved, reduced debt, and invested are also featured to motivate and inspire.



In this issue of Mindful Money Magazine:



-Divorced During the Holidays? Financial and Emotional Tips to Cope

-Give Real Estate Away To Charity To Make More Money and Leave a Lifetime Legacy

-The Nobel Prize Winning Investment Strategy That Even You Can Do

-A Financial Advisor Doubles As Comedian ! See this heartwarming and funny video of having it all and losing it all.

-Certified Financial Planner Talks About Caregiving Pressures and Solutions in this podcast from Financially Empowering Women



News You Can Use:



-Making The Holiday Budget List And Checking It Twice

-How I Paid Off $38,000 in 24 Months

-Your 65-Year Old Self Will Hate Your Guts If You Don’t Start Saving Now

-Qualifying For the Saver's Tax Credit That Is Available To Low & Moderate Income Taxpayers Who Make Retirement Contributions To An IRA, 401K, Etc.

-9 Tips to Simplify Your Finances



The survey also found that financial advice and tools designed specifically for different groups appeal to Americans. Four in 10 respondents seeking advice use financial service provider websites or online tools to find information. Mindful Money has specific categories of personal finance for the reader to find solutions quickly. There are also action tips which summarize the information. Financial Advisor contact information is available for consumers.



Mindful Money Magazine is published by Fern Alix LaRocca CFP® EA, who has over 30 years experience in the financial services industry. She is the former CEO of Advanced Financial Designs. She can be reached at support@mindfulmoneymag.com