Mindful Money Magazine Publishes Their 12th Issue That Discusses Sustainable and Responsible Investing

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Mindful Money Magazine (http://www.bit.ly/mindfulm11) is transforming the way financial information is delivered with unbiased content from fee-only financial advisors, behavioral finance experts, and mindfulness teachers.



Mindful Money Magazine is for information to build wealth and wealth beyond money. This digital magazine is designed to promote financial literacy and is available for the iPad and the iPhone in the Apple iTunes Newsstand.



According to LIMRA, 85% of U.S. workers save less than 10% yet they will need significant savings to ensure their financial security. Mindful Money Magazine gives unbiased information from practicing fee-only Financial Advisors to raise financial literacy. Experts in Behavioral Finance and Mindfulness teachers suggest ways to change mindset and produce healthy financial behaviors. Real people are who have successfully saved, reduced debt, and invested are also featured to motivate and inspire.



In this issue of Mindful Money Magazine:



- Take Sustainability Seriously In Your Portfolio-Video

- Do You Have Morals When It Comes To Investing?

- Planning for College Education and Retirement

- Should You Use Active Management In Your Investment Portfolio? Video

- The Multiple Financial Advisor Trap

- Money Is a Process-Not a Thing

- News You Can Use (from the web)



Special features include an author box for each financial article with information on how to contact the Financial Advisor. There are colored tabs to quickly identify the personal finance category that is discussed such as retirement planning, investing, college planning, financial goals, and more. There is a summary of the financial articles in the text box called Action Tips. There is interactive content that makes personal finance fun.



About a quarter of middle-income workers 55 and older are saving nothing at all, according to LIMRA. "These results, while not surprising, are very troubling. Many Americans will live at least 20 years in retirement, and will need significant savings to ensure their financial security," LIMRA's Matthew Drinkwater said in a statement.



About Mindful Money Magazine

Mindful Money Magazine is published by Fern Alix LaRocca CFP® EA, a fee-only Financial Advisor who has over 30 years experience in the financial services industry. She is the former CEO of Advanced Financial Designs.



To learn more visit http://www.mindfulmoneymag.com



Media Contact:

Fern Alix LaRocca CFP® EA

415-819-3065

Website: http://bit.ly/MindfulMoney