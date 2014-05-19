Mindful Weightloss - The Definitive Book on Losing Weight Permanently

Amsterdam, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Many people want to attain a healthy weight, but few are successful in achieving this goal. Diets, no matter how good, fail to address self-destructive issues. Compulsive eating is a matter of the mind.



Mindfulness Weightloss, published on Amazon on 16 May 2014, is a book about weightloss that does not contain any recipes. Instead, it offers a challenging inward journey that transforms the relationship with food on a permanent basis. Rather than simply losing pounds, it helps to achieve a healthy weight with lasting results. The author, Joanna Kortink, is a well-known Dutch nutritionist who approaches weightloss and compulsive eating from within. She knows eating problems inside out having struggled with overeating for many years.



Mindful weightloss is an easy to use 8-week program based on “Breaking the spell of emotional eating”. It contains real-life examples and audio tracks with exercises, and offers step-by-step guidelines, based on the proven clinical benefits of mindfulness. A powerful solution to breaking out of the love-hate relationship with food forever! The method as described in Mindful Weightloss is tried and tested and has guided countless people towards a healthy weight, and an overall sense of well-being. The book is available as Kindle book on Amazon with the introduction price of $ 0.99: bit.ly/Weightloss1



About Amsterdam Publishers

Amsterdam Publishers is a Dutch publisher from Oegstgeest, Willem de Zwijgerlaan 14 info@amsterdampublishers.com, www.amsterdampublishers.com, tel. +31 6 51858260