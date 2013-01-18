MindGems Releases Folder Size 2.9.0.0 Freeware with Full Windows 8 Support

Langley, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- MindGems Inc. the developer of Folder Size, Fast Duplicate File Finder, Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder, Audio Dedupe and other PC maintenance and optimization software has released version 2.9.0.0 of its free disk cleanup software Folder Size.



"Our developer worked hard in order to make sure that all our tools are ready for the recent official release of Windows 8" says MindGems PR representative Linda Thompson. "I am glad to announce that all our tools are now Windows 8 compatible and our users can switch to the new operating system and buy a new PC knowing that they can install their favorite tools right away."



The tool is well known for its accurate and fast performance and its users range from beginner desktop users to corporate network administrators. Not only the fact that it is free, but the “simplicity” is the key factor for the huge amount of users that Folder Size attracts. The graphical interface resembles the one of Windows Explorer and even a novice user can start using the application right away without the need of checking the documentation. A quick scan of the drives reveals the space hogs within minutes. The tool scans a 2 TB drive in less than a minute, but of course this performance can vary depending on the drive parameters.



Besides the Windows 8 compatibility the free version of Folder Size is packed with plenty of new features and fixes. There is improved memory management in this release for both x86 and x64 operating systems makes it possible to scan over 100TB storage easily. 4GT (4-Gigabyte Tuning Windows) on x86 systems is also utilized. A new feature available also in the free version of the disk cleanup tool is the combined “Largest files and folders” report. It will sort in a flat list the top fifty largest files and folders that are located inside the currently selected folder and all its subfolder providing a real-time preview of the distribution of the disk space



While the free version of Folder Size provides all the features necessary for a home user and even more, Folder Size Pro extends them with ones necessary for corporate it specialists and administrators making automation an easy task. The command line options can be used to schedule scans of storage on a regular basis and the results can be archived or sent via e-mail. There are plenty of export and print features that provide XML, CSV, PDF, TIFF, JPG and many other formats.



The free version of Folder Size is available for download from the company web site at www.mindgems.com. The Personal and Professional versions can be purchased for $24.95 and $39.95 respectively, and includes free updates and support. Promotional discounts are often available through the publisher's web site, Blog and Newsletter. Permanent discounts are available for large quantities and are applied immediately upon checkout.



The free version of Folder Size is included in the PCWorld Windows CD that comes with this month's issue of the PCWorld Magazine.



Folder Size was named the best disk analysis tool by the major software magazines and wed sites.



Company background



Founded in 2001 MindGems is providing shareware and freeware products that are leaders on the market for home and business use. The products range from free disk management and maintenance tools like Folder Size and Fast Duplicate File Finder to corporate tools like Visual Similarity Duplicate Image finder that is used in stock photography web sites and health care applications.



MindGems tools are used by more than 100 million users around the globe and are reviewed and published on all the major software web sites and magazines including ZDNet, CNet, PCWorld and PCMagazine. The company products come preinstalled by the manufacturers on large quantities of desktop and laptop computers.



More information at: http://www.mindgems.com