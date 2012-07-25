MindriseHypnosis.com Celebrates 6 Years of Helping Visitors Experience the Power of the Mind

Turners Falls, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The human brain is a very powerful organ, in fact it has far more control over people’s lives and destinies than most realize or are willing to admit. It makes sense that just as the brain can guide people down a path they’d rather not be on, it should also be able to take people down the path they’d rather travel.



It’s just a matter of re-programming the brain to take the right steps and make the necessary decisions to create that ideal life. Jim Katsoulis hypnosis and NLP expert from MindriseHypnosis.com has been helping people do just that for over six years.



Jim has spent the last six years helping people create big changes in their lives through the use of self hypnosis and NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming). His methods have been proven to help people lose weight, quit smoking, break addictions, cure insomnia, increase confidence and improve performance.



However Jim explains:



“Hypnosis and NLP are not cure-alls, but they do offer the most effective maps of how to create lasting change in your life. They are not a magic pill that will change things overnight, but they have been proven to work time and time again as one of the most effective ‘cures’ for a myriad of problems. I’ve seen the power of these techniques from individuals I have helped personally and it can truly transform lives.”



Mindrise Hypnosis has been getting a lot of attention lately from people who are looking to learn more about hypnosis and NLP. The site features a plethora of quality editorial content written by Jim on a range of topics including hypnosis for weight loss, quit smoking hypnosis, performance enhancement, self hypnosis, relaxation and treating insomnia.



MindriseHypnosis.com also features a selection of short, but high quality videos of Jim revealing how to hypnotise someone, how to use hypnosis to cure insomnia and lose weight.



Jim puts the whole process into perspective, “When you realize that you can program your mind as easily as you can program a computer you will notice that your mind begins to get excited at the possibilities of what you would change. And that excitement is the beginning of true change. True change begins with excitement, not struggle.”



About Mindrise Hypnosis

Mindrise Hypnosis, owned by Jim Katsoulis, helps people to improve their lives by harnessing the power of self hypnosis and NLP. Jim has personally used these methods to change the direction of his career, health & relationships for the better and he now spends his time helping others do the same. For more information please visit http://www.mindrisehypnosis.com