Minds of Peace in the Peoples' Hands at Horse Square, Jerusalem

West Bloomfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the most entrenched conflicts in the world with disastrous consequences for all the people involved. Many substantial peace-making initiatives have been carried out but have failed to produce a lasting peace. The 22nd session of the Minds of Peace Mini Congress illuminated the stark differences between two sides. Not the two sides at the negotiating table though. The six Israelis and six Palestinians who met in Hamashbir Plaza, Jerusalem on October 24-25 worked to find common ground. Led by Minds of Peace founder Sapir Handelman and Palestinian moderator Ibrahim Enbawi, the Israeli delegation and the Palestinian delegation negotiated possible solutions to their struggle.



The other more difficult side was the contingency of determined demonstrators in the audience who did their best to disrupt the negotiations. The congress started to look like a battle field between right wing extremists and those who support the establishment of a Palestinian state. On Friday the negotiators were surrounded by a fence and police forces. Leaders of the large group surrounding the tables and objecting were invited to join the negotiations, but they preferred to stay on the sidelines preventing progress. Video link of Day two: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx4L4Uwbo7c



However, the two delegations concluded one preliminary agreement despite many efforts to spoil the events with whistles and shouting. Both delegations committed to meet again November 14-15 again at Horse Square, Jerusalem. “The line between freedom of speech and chaos can be very thin,” commented Handelman. “In order to have peaceful negotiations on our part we have asked religious settlers, who are pro peace, to come to the event, participate in the discussion with the audience and try to relax the atmosphere and asked other people for other organizations, who are "experts" in peaceful dialogue, to participate in the dialogue with the audience.”



November 14-15 negotiations will tackle a conclusive peace pact with discussions on borders, security, refugees and Jerusalem.



Dr. Sapir Handelman, Chairman of the Board of Minds of Peace is available for interviews



Dr. Daniel Mahgerefteh, of Los Angeles, is the chief executive officer of Minds of Peace and explains, “The dialogue is conducted in two stages and the two delegations are requested to conclude with a general agreement on confidence-building measures and the suspension of the violent struggle; and are requested to reach a conclusive peace agreement.” The congress comprises Israeli and Palestinian delegations made up of people from all walks of life that come to discuss debate and negotiate solutions to the conflict under the guidance of two moderators.



In the October Congress, the two delegations succeeded to conclude a preliminary agreement – Trust Building Measures – the topics are: Prisoners, incitement and violence, and settlements. The members negotiating agreed that the solution to the conflict is: Two states for two people in one land, located between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River.



The assembly has five sessions of two hours to conclude peace agreements. The Israeli delegation will include: Zeev Raz - Colonel (ter.) Ze`ev Raz, combat pilot the attack on the Iraqi reactor in 1981, Abie Moses , who lost his wife and young son in a terrorist attack, making him a symbol of bereavement and of standing against terrorism, Orna Oshri, graphic editor of Yedioth Ahronoth, Rabbi Haim Cohen and Yehoshua Meyer a religious settler Kibbutz Kfar Etzion. The Palestinian delegation included academics, educators, business people, former prisoners and students.



In almost all of the congresses, the delegations succeeded to reach peace agreements. “It is an amazing result because the various delegations included people with deferent political views and from all walks of life, for example: settlers and right wingers, ex Palestinian prisoners, generals, business people, academics and people that lost loved ones in the conflict, said founder of Minds of Peace, Sapir Handelman..



Dr. Handelman explains, “This congress demonstrates a classical symptom of intractable conflicts like the Israeli-Palestinian one. Any peacemaking initiative that can lead to a change will increase the level of violence. The extremists, on both sides, will try to crash it. Therefore, it is critical to involve the people in the peacemaking process.”



More information on Minds of Peace:



Media Request: Sari M Cicurel sari.cicurel@gmail.com



Dr. Sapir Handelman, Chairman of the Board of Minds of Peace

972-50-307-6927 and sapir.handelman@gmail.com



Daniel Mahgerefteh, chief executive officer of Minds of Peace - dmahgerefteh@yahoo.com



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Minds-of-Peace/186081194106

Website: www.mindsofpeace.org