Mindsaw Explains How Does a Website Match Up Against the Competition

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- It can be very frustrating when you never seem to be able to leapfrog the top sites on Google. You have been creating a massive amount of content, you have been active on social media, yet for some reason, your ranking has not improved in months. It may be time to look at your website and see how you stack up against the competition.



One of the first things you should do is actually evaluate your competition. There are free and pay tools that can be used to give you a snapshot of the sites at the top of Google. For example, SEM Rush offers a free service, but you only get a limited report. However, it is will give you an idea of where you stand versus your competition. By running both domains through the programming, you will have a better idea of what needs to be done.



After you have compiled the data, start looking at the pages on your competition for specific keywords and how they are ranked compared to your website. Are they using keyword specific tags, titles, or URLs? Do the pages contain video? How many and what types of links do they have pointing to these pages? What types of pages are they using for backlinking?



If you are unable to get past these sites, you will often find it is because the site has better SEO than your website, both internally and externally. Experience has shown that the higher ranking sites are the ones that have better SEO. As we have said many times before, you can have thousands of links pointing back to your site, but unless your internal SEO is optimized, it could be an exercise in futility. The site must be designed properly from day one or it will only go so far.



