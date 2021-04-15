Developing an "I CAN" Mindset with Christopher Salem and Jack Canfield on VoiceAmerica's Influencers Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- When children turn the words "I can't" into "I can," wonderful changes take place! Jack Canfield will share from a new book he co-authored with Miriam Laundry - "I CAN Believe in Myself " how children can turn their negative thoughts into positive ones, weaving themes of compassion, confidence, and self-esteem into a relatable story about a young girl's struggle to move beyond her comfort zone.



In this episode Chris will speak with Jack Canfield, the world-renowned author of over 66 best-selling books, about the power of positivity and how your mindset can change your life with simple words such as "I Can" to propel change.



Sustainable Success is broadcast live every Thursday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Influencers Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/293/voiceamerica-influencers) and you can listen on-demand here within 24 hours of the airing here:https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2661/sustainable-success



About Guest Jack Canfield

Jack Canfield is an award-winning speaker and an internationally recognized leader in personal development and peak performance strategies. As the co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, he's taught millions of individuals his formulas for success. He is the author and co-author of more than 150 books (including 66 bestsellers) with more than 100 million copies in print in 47 languages around the world. His bestselling book, The Success Principles has been hailed as the new self-improvement classic.



About Host Christopher Salem

Christopher Salem, CEO of CRS Group Holdings, LLC mentors and consults with entrepreneurs, business leaders, sales professionals, and companies to build and protect their brands by raising their level of influence as trusted advisors to maximize their results. This starts from the inside out building your level of influence by shifting from a fixed to growth mindset and adopting a process to scale your business through raising your level of influence. His program also helps companies to create an interdependent work environment and thriving culture through effective communication, transparent leadership, and higher engagement. Chris is also an accomplished business influence strategist, corporate trainer, world-class speaker, award-winning author, certified mindset expert, radio show host and media personality, and wellness advocate.



Chris is the originator of the term Prosperneur(tm), an individual whose health and wealth are in alignment in a way that leads to true prosperity. His book "Master Your Inner Critic / Resolve the Root Cause: Create Prosperity" addresses this and went international best seller in 2016. He also co-authored the recent edition to "Mastering the Art of Success" with Jack Canfield. His weekly radio show Sustainable Success is part of the Voice America Influencers Channel. To find out more about Christopher Salem, go to his website here: https://christophersalem.com/



About Sustainable Success Show

Thursday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Influencers Channel



Have you asked yourself why your life has not unfolded the way you have envisioned! What holds you back from getting things accomplished and being successful consistently long term? The answer lies with past events which is the cause that leads to effects that many live in that keep them trapped in self-doubt that leads to procrastination. Your habits and behaviors unconsciously in adulthood are tied back to trigger events that have molded you into a pattern of self-doubt or success. It is your inner critic that has a choice of tapping into the positive or negative that dictates your habits and behaviors that either server you or not long term.



Our show focuses on how entrepreneurs and business leaders can have sustainable success at the next level. We cover a broad range of wellness and business topics, including steps to resolve the root cause to mindset barriers, and authentic leadership and living principles to operate in the solution rather than effects of the challenge.



"We are very excited to welcome Jack Canfield, bestselling author of many books including "Chicken Soup for the Soul, to our global listeners with our wonderful host, Christopher Salem, to discuss the importance of a positive mindset. His latest book, co-authored with Miriam Laundry - "I CAN Believe in Myself ", will show children how to create positive thinking," says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of Sustainable Success on VoiceAmerica's Influencers Channel.



