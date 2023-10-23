Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- When you think of a "makeover" what do you think of? A different body, a different attitude, or maybe a different life? On a recent episode of The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina on VoiceAmerica, special guest Ryan Holtz shares the power of managing our mindset to create the life of your dreams.



Airing on October 19th, 2023, this captivating episode is now available for on-demand listening 24/7 at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147108/mindset-makeover-with-ryan-holtz.



Ryan Holtz has a successful track record of purebred entrepreneurship. Ryan is the host and executive producer of the top 1% globally ranked Ryan Holtz Show, which won the best black-hosted podcast in Canada, focusing on health, society & culture, and inspirational entrepreneurship.



He helps people upgrade their personal and professional lives by provoking thought and encouraging deposits into their soulful currency accounts.



During this engaging episode, The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina explores a wide array of topics that can transform your life:



- How to feel more confident at any weight

- Navigating life after the age of 45

- Managing your mindset

- What's more important than motivation

- The key to breaking free from your past



Tune in to The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167.



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer at tacy.trump@voiceamerical.com.



About Ryan Holtz

Ryan is a life builder with a successful track record of purebred entrepreneurship. Ryan owns Ryan Holtz Marketing, a digital marketing creative media agency that recently was voted #1 black-owned marketing company in 2021 ByBlacks People's Choice Awards.



Ryan is the host and executive producer of the top 1% globally ranked, Ryan Holtz Show which also won the best black-hosted podcast in Canada by the ByBlacks People's Choice Awards which focuses on health, society & culture, and inspirational entrepreneurship. Ryan has managed to have world-class guests on his show ranging from Celebrities like Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank), Montell Jordan (Recording Artist), LeLee Lyons (Grammy-nominated group, SWV) to business and personal development thought leaders such as Patrick Bet-David (Valuetainment), Tim Storey (Oprah's Lifecoach), Robin Sharma and Hip Hop pioneer DJ EFN plus many more! Ryan's mandate is helping people upgrade their personal and professional life by provoking thought and encouraging deposits into their soulful currency account.



Ryan's media, coaching & lifestyle marketing work has earned him international recognition and featured by Twitter, Forbes, Automotive News, Canadian Auto Dealer Magazine, Sun Media, Huffington Post, and several other major publications. Ryan's marketing prowess earned him and his then dealership client a feature alongside Barack Obama by Twitter in their success stories section. Ryan is a sought-after digital marketing & media strategist, life & performance coach, by various Canadian Automotive Provincial Associations and mid to large companies and industry conferences. Ryan is also regularly asked to come on as a media contributor by TV & Radio Networks. He also founded a charity called #Dreams4Kids.



Ryan has been an outspoken and charismatic keynote speaker at various events, schools, conferences and is in high demand when it comes to anything inspirational, automotive, marketing & storytelling related. With a passion for storytelling, an obvious love for what he does, and his charming obsession with crazy socks, Ryan easily connects with audiences, clients, and his peers.



Suffering from the huge loss of his mother who was a single Mom at 13 led Ryan to create his first business at age 18 out of survival. Ryan turned this devastating mess and pain into part of his motivation and message to inspire and impact the masses.



Fun facts: Ryan saved up his money from learning how to cut his hair at age 14. He then used his saved money to invest in his first real estate flip.



Ryan is a proud father of his king Daijon, queen Talia, rescued Pitbull Uma and husband to Nora and loves spending time with his family at their #TeamHoltz HQs in British Columbia & Alberta.



About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin:

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a psychoanalyst, author, and radio host. She is a globally recognized expert in eating disorders and founder of The Binge Cure method, dedicated to helping people worldwide overcome binge eating and heal their relationship with food. Dr. Nina helps successful people break free from the underlying issues that block them from achieving and sustaining the life they want. She is the author of four books: The Binge Cure: 7 Steps to Outsmart Emotional Eating and Food for Thought: Perspectives on Eating Disorders, and co-editor (with Salman Akhtar) of Beyond the Primal Addiction and the upcoming Food Matters. She presented at the prestigious American Psychoanalytic Association's National Meeting and has written over 50 articles on the topic of eating disorders from a psychoanalytic perspective, including in Psyche (Aon), Psychology Today, and others. She's been featured in Good Housekeeping, The Los Angeles Times, Prevention, Real Simple, Redbook, Huffington Post, Beverly Hills Times and many national and international publications. She is a frequent guest expert, appearing on The Dr. Drew Podcast and countless other shows and has a YouTube series Break Free from Bingeing.



Tune into Ryan's interview on The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina on VoiceAmerica here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147108/mindset-makeover-with-ryan-holtz.



About The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina, Thursdays at 12pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel:



Would it surprise you to learn that binge eating is not about food? It's also not about willpower, control, or addiction. Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin reveals the keys to liberating ourselves from emotional eating, taking back control of our lives, and feeling good in our bodies. Most people aren't aware that there are hidden reasons they turn to food. Psychoanalyst Dr. Nina tackles these underlying issues, offering effective strategies to create lasting change.



Learn how to crack the code of emotional eating, identify hidden binge triggers and create permanent, sustainable weight loss, all without dieting, spending hours in the gym, or counting calories.



"With emotional eating, it's not what we're eating that's the real problem. It's what's eating 'at' us," she says. "By getting to the roots of why you're eating, you can transform your relationship with food forever. You'll be able to eat whatever you want without guilt, shame, worrying about gaining weight or thinking about food all the time."



Tune in to The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.