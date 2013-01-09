Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Stock Awards Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- An investor in shares of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD) filed a lawsuit against Mindspeed Technologies’ CEO and certain directors over certain stock award that were granted to the CEO.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the board of directors breached their fiduciary duties by agreeing to award the CEO equity awards that allegedly exceeded the limited allowed by the shareholder-approved Mindspeed Technologies’s long-term incentive plan.



Indeed, the CEO’s pay rose from over $4.13 million in 2010 to over $5.05 million in 2011.



On October 10, 2012, NASDAQ:MSPD shares closed at $3.22 per share, less than half its current 52 week High of $7.28 per share.



