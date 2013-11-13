Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Halt Takeover for $5.05 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- An investor, who currently hold shares of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD) filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the proposed takeover of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. by/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for $5.05 per share.



Investors who purchased shares of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MSPD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:MSPD stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell Mindspeed Technologies, Inc too cheaply via an unfair process to M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc



On November 5, 2013, Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MTSI) for $5.05per share in a cash tender offer.



However, the plaintiff claims that the offer is too low and undervalues Mindspeed Technologies. Indeed, shares of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPD) traded as high as $5.23 as recently as February 2013 and that NASDAQ:MSPD shares traded in 2012 as high as$6.87 per share.



On November 8, 2013, NASDAQ:MSPD shares closed at $5.01 per share.



Those who are current investors in Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com