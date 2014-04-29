Mine: Compelling & Alarming New Novel Proves Harsh Realities of Domestic Violence. Does Seeking Help Always Cure the Evil?

New Baltimore, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- While it sounds implausible, twenty two percent of women in the United States have been the victims of domestic violence from their male spouses. Be it physical or mental, there’s no denying this rampant epidemic that requires serious action. While help comes in many forms, a new book by author J. Kahele has been designed and released to quash an often fatal belief among victims – that everything will get better after seeking help.



‘Mine’ proves that sometimes it is impossible to get away and break the cycle of violence. While harsh in its premise, Kahele’s narrative is a vital wake-up call that the world needs to hear. The narrative focuses on the life of Jenna, a young woman held captive in an abusive relationship by power-hungry Senator Benjamin Kramer. When Jenna meets someone else who wants to free her from her pain, the story takes a turn that nobody could have expected.



Synopsis:



A simple trip to the attorneys turns into a life changing moment for 22 year old Jenna Kramer, when she encounters Andrew Carington for the first time. Their desire for each other is so deep that an affair ensues quickly. But Jenna's abusive and controlling husband Senator Benjamin Kramer will never give her up and soon Jenna finds herself plummeting into dangerous grounds.



“Thousands of women lose their lives to domestic violence each year. Sadly, many of these deaths come after the victim has sought the help she thought was the ‘cure’. This isn’t always the case; it’s often impossible to get out of deadly relationships,” says Kahele.



Continuing, “So, this book was designed to not only be a gripping read, but to give at least some power back to victims. I want all women to realize that simply seeking help isn’t enough. There’s much more involved in the puzzle to end domestic violence. Every situation is different but, when women see that they need to do more, they’ll eventually figure out what could work for them.”



To date the novel has garnered extremely positive reviews. For example, one reader comments, “This is in no doubt one of the best books I have blessed my eyes on this year, not the average unsuccessful attempts I have come to know. A romantic yet emotional story we all can relate to. The author has certainly exhibited true imaginative writing abilities by creating one of the most natural and easy to read stories I have seen. A truly captivating read.”



Beverly Clark adds, “This story shows us people at their best and worst . I was sucked into the story immediately and thought the author did a really good job portraying the emotional abuse many women endure and why they stay in that type of relationship.”



‘Mine’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1hHb7rn.



Author’s official website: http://janellekahele.com.



Author’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/JanelleKahele.



About Kahele

Kahele is a mother of three daughters and lives life via email. She has recently been introduced to Twitter and finds it quite captivating. She enjoys long walks and a good book to cuddle up to. Writing is her addiction and believe it or not it helps her relax after a long day in the hustle and bustle of the nine to five job.