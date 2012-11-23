Minecraft Index Creates Music Chart Style Rundown for Game Servers

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Minecraft was considered by some to be an unlikely success, but a cult following has developed around the game despite its clunky graphics, which have now been affectionately adopted by its fans, who play for the extensive possibilities created by its elegant game mechanic and sandbox environment. With the release of the latest version, Minecraft looks set to hit the mainstream after 8 million sales have been recorded. Like MMO’s, the game is hosted on online servers which players share, and this can lead to problems of its own. Minecraft Index is a site that has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping players overcome those server issues.



The key issues identified by the creators of Minecraft Index for the game’s players were the server up-time, with extensive outages interrupting or preventing play, the number of players on the server, which can overload the processing and slow the game down, and the environment within the server. They have created an algorithm which ranks Minecraft servers on these criteria to establish the most stable servers at any particular time.



Each server on the Minecraft server list is represented usually by its title, and an animated GIF banner customary to gaming forums and spaces. Beneath this, tags on the primary activities on the server such as Survival, Bukkit, PVP and Economy are listed to give players an impression of what they will find on the server, followed by the IP address and a sidebar of chart information.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Minecraft is a hugely enjoyable game to play, but the experience can really be hampered by buggy servers, which is why there’s such a premium among players on finding the best servers. In fact, many players try and keep good, solid servers a secret for fear that too many players will overload them. We set up this site to make sure everyone had open access to the best Minecraft servers so they can not only get the most out of their individual gaming experience, but out of the wider gaming community also present on the server. Thankfully, Minecraft attracts a different market to games like Call of Duty, but it’s no secret online gaming has its pitfalls, but by being selective about the server, gamers can cut out a lot of the screaming trolls.”



About Minecraft Index

Minecraft Index is a new Minecraft server list that tracks and categorizes servers based upon an amalgamation of several criteria; their uptime, their player count and monthly votes submitted by users. These ratings help players find the perfect server to join to maximise their Minecraft experience.