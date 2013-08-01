MinePick.com Grows to Include over 4000 Minecraft Servers

Kalmar, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Minecraft has become an online gaming phenomenon since its release. Originally developed by a young bedroom programmer, this open ended and incredibly versatile game has exploded in popularity. The game is deceptively simple. The entire landscape is made up of square blocks of many different types that can be built or edited by the user. This blank canvas is used to build incredibly complex online worlds where players can interact with the environment or each other in a creative or destructive way.



One Minecraft related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is MinePick.com. This online directory of Minecraft servers has been online for over six months, and in that time it has built up a reputation as the best Minecraft directory. It has recently come into further prominence as a result of expanding its server directory to include over 4000 Minecraft servers.



The directory is organized by server popularity. The servers that receive the most votes go to the top of the list. The entry for each server contains all of the requisite information, including server type, server capacity, the number of players currently online and the server’s online/offline status.



Players can also search through the server directory using the site’s search function for the specific type of server that they want.



The owners of Minecraft servers can quickly and easily add their server’s details to the MinePick directory. The process only takes a few minutes and will significantly increase their server’s exposure.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Minecraft is perhaps the most versatile online game ever created. Almost all game parameters can be altered, which means there are hundreds of different ways to play. This can range from a creative server where people build incredible worlds to a PvP server where they engage in epic battles. Almost every Minecraft server is different, sometimes wildly so, so it’s important to have an easy to use server directory where people can find the specific type of server they wish to join. We now have more servers than ever before, so we encourage any Minecraft player to check out our directory and find the right server for the way they wish to play.”



