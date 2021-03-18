New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Mineral Fertilizers market is forecast to reach USD 130.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in global population, and economic growth is a major driving factor of the market.



The market, mainly in the emerging nation, is growing with the support of the government. Governments all across the globe are offering support in the form of subsidies, incentives, loans, and tax waivers on agricultural fertilizers, which is boosting the overall industry. Rising interest rate, soil erosion, reduction in free trade, increasing usage of bio-fertilizers, government regulations, alternative farming prices, and increasing trend of organic food are also restricting the demand of the market.



The latest trend of using nano-fertilizers in agriculture are also affecting the market positively. Nano-fertilizers are increasing the soil fertility yield and improve the quality of crops. Nano-fertilizers also increase the efficiency of nutrients and lower the cost of environmental protection. Key companies manufacturing these fertilizers are Richfield Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd, Nanosolutions, Alert Biotech, and Florikan



Impact of COVID-19

The widespread of the COVID-19 has created a ripple effect that is affecting all sectors everywhere. The borders are being closed, vessels are being quarantined, and the movement of the people is also being tracked. Products are being constrained, including fertilizers and their raw materials. A disruption of the fertilizer industry across the globe is expected in the coming days.



The countries that rely heavily on trucks for their supply of fertilizers will be the most affected as vehicle movement is being strictly prohibited. Those countries which have ports are finding it a little easier to get raw materials supplied. Brazil relies heavily on trucks as transport and will be the worst off while India and China are turning towards their ports for shipment.



Global Mineral Fertilizers Market: Segmentation



Under the segmental analysis, the most vital segments of the Mineral Fertilizers business sector have been highlighted. This section helps the targeted readers, as well as the companies involved in this sector, make optimal business decisions, and boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The regional outlook of the market provides valuable insights into the regional contribution to the consistent growth of the Mineral Fertilizers market. Here, the current and future market valuations have been assessed considering the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments. Moreover, this section throws light on the key growth prospects of each market segment and sub-segment over the projected period. Hence, towards the end of the report, the authors explain the global Mineral Fertilizers market's competitive landscape. It is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies operating across this industry. The report entails detailed information on these companies' current market positions, past performances, production & consumption patterns, demand & supply graphs, sales network, distribution channels, growth opportunities, and major threats & risks. Therefore, the report enumerates these players' strategic business growth approaches to reinforce their market foothold.



The leading market contenders listed in the report:



Yara International, Israel Chemicals Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Uralkali, Bunge Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Eurochem Inc., SQM, Coromandel International Ltd., and Sinofert Holdings Ltd. among others.



Market Segmentation by product type:



· Nitrogen



· Phosphate



· Potash



· Other



Market Segmentation by application:



· Seed Treatment



· Soil Treatment



· Root Dipping



· Others



Market Segmentation by region:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



