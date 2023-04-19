Minerva Offers Document Management Software to Help Individuals Track and Store Electronic Documents

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Minerva, a reputed IT support firm in the UK, offers document management software (DMS) to help employees track and store electronic documents and images of paper documents. The platform can help streamline the document creation and approval process, automate document workflows, and provide security and access controls. The platform enables multiple users to work on a document simultaneously and provides tools for reviewing and approving changes. With a centralised repository for storing and retrieving records, the tool allows users to track changes made to a document over time and view previous versions.



The software provides controls to ensure that only authorised users can access specific documents and protect sensitive documents from unauthorised access. The tool includes security features to protect sensitive documents, restrict access to particular users, and automate document-related processes such as approvals, routing, and notifications. The platform helps track and manages document versions, ensuring that users always have access to the latest version of a document. Businesses looking to implement employee document management software can check out Minerva's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our DMS software is capable of keeping track of the different versions created by different users (history tracking). Document Management Software brings possibilities around compliance, workflow, productivity improvements, collaboration and the security of information held within your business, not forgetting to help your business become carbon neutral. We offer the best scalable DMS solutions for small and large businesses and comprehensive business software support."



Minerva is one of the most well-renowned IT support companies offering businesses a wide range of IT support and bespoke software development services worldwide. The company understands that every business is different and designs custom solutions to meet their needs and requirements. The company offers its services to businesses across different industry domains, including hospitality, information technology, finance, e-commerce, etc.



Founded in 1983, Minerva has always been a company that strives to deliver the best possible service by providing practical solutions on time and for excellent value for money. They specialise in creating robust technical solutions and can help specify the right platform for your business requirements. As one of the UK's leading resellers of business software and network services, Minerva continues to successfully deliver flexible technology-based benefits to several SMEs across the country.



