Minesweeper Gets a Thrilling New Twist - Zombie RPG Minesweeper

Dormagen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Love playing Minesweeper? Your addiction is sure to reach a whole new level with the all new Zombie RPG Minesweeper. Making the game more entertaining than ever before, this version is filled with zombies, cutting-edge role-playing-game graphics, music and narrative.



Minesweeper is one of the most well-known and loved computer games in the world. It is not unusual to find people spending hours glued to the computer, trying to finish one game after another successfully. The success of Minesweeper lies in its uncomplicated but addictive concept. Despite the emergence of new and exciting computer games, Minesweeper continues to be enjoyed by people around the world. With this latest innovation by, the timeless favorite gets an exciting makeover.



Its story is the mainstay of this new-age Minesweeper. The player embarks on a journey through frightening forests, old castles, volcanic caves, snowy mountains and unending deserts in order to save an ancient kingdom from falling prey to a conspiracy and rescue the beautiful princess Alihe. New features that have been added to the game include:



- A magical "cystal view" that reveals 10 safe fields at random.

- The Long-Tap Wizard that designates fog fields as "zombie-fields".

- Number-Tap Wizard wherein tapping any number where all adjourning zombies are already marked will reveal all other adjourning fields.



Thomas Holz, owner and lead programmer of SecretsAndAdventures.com is excited about the new version. "We wanted to take the grunt work out of minesweeper," he says about the features adding, "The wizards quicken the game and reduce the risk of accidentally uncovering wrong fields, making the game more fun. If the player still uncovers the wrong field and is attacked by a zombie, he has a second life."



"I have been addicted to Minesweeper for years, but the Zombie RPG Minesweeper is even more brilliant because it brings together my favorite online game with zombie adventures." Jack Bennett



The game can be accessed by users in their Android device through the Google Play app-store. It is also possible to enhance the game by purchasing extra levels, wizards and more lives. The Zombie Minesweeper is the latest game from SecretsAndAdventures.com, an online company founded in 2011 to create exciting gaming options and apps for users of Android and iOS devices.



Media Contact

Name: Thomas Holz

Email: press_release@itsth.de

Location: Schuetzenstrasse 8, Dormagen, Germany

Website: http://secretsandadventures.com/