Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ming Fai International Holdings Limited : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Ming Fai International Holdings Limited : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Ming Fai International Holdings Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Ming Fai International Holdings Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Ming Fai International Holdings Limited"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (Ming Fai) is a manufacturer and supplier of amenity products and accessories to the hotel, hospitality, and travel industries. The company's product portfolio includes bathroom amenities comprising bottles, tubes, dispensers, and cosmetic jars; bath soaps, soap packages, and soap cases; amenities accessories including sewing kits, dental kits, shaving kits, hairbrushes and combs, emery boards, nail and foot files, nail brushes, and mirrors; and memo pads, tissue boxes, pens, pencils, waste baskets/bins, and stationery accessories. It also provides cosmetics and fashion accessories. Furthermore, it is involved in property holding and investment businesses. The company primarily operates in North America, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia, Asia Pacific and the People's Republic of China. Ming Fai is headquartered in Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



Ming Fai International Holdings Limited



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