Storage Sheds Outlet Introduces Discount on Its Mini Greenhouse

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Storage Sheds Outlet, a store that provides its customers with the most affordable range of home and garden products, has recently introduced a discount on its mini greenhouse, one of the major attractions of the store’s greenhouses collection. Previously priced at $245.99, the Mini Greenhouse is now available for only $204.99.



It is manufactured by the world’s renowned garden products manufacturer, Leisure Season. The company’s 30 years of experience is clearly reflected in their mini greenhouse line. Their well-designed product adds a shine to one’s home, and requires very little space. Despite the tiny surface area required for this greenhouse, it surprisingly produces a large number of plants – making one capable of growing an abundant supply of herbs and flowers.



Imagine the Leisure Season’s Mini Greenhouse as a beautifully efficient attraction right next to the kitchen window. Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of StorageShedsOutlet.com further states, “It is advantageous for homeowners to grow a handful of herbs and flowers within arm’s reach. It’s cheap, it’s simple, and most importantly, it’s organic.”



“One can also use the Mini Greenhouse for beautifying their surroundings by growing plants and flowers,” he adds, “the decay resistant solid wood used in this product will ensure maximum weather protection by avoiding extreme moisture, and the polycarbonate safety glazing windows will ensure the entrapment of heat for sustaining plant growth.”



Customers can order the Leisure Season Mini Greenhouse from Storage Sheds Outlet’s safe and secure online store. Customers can expect their order to arrive within one to three weeks. And of course, Shipping is always FREE.



About Storage Sheds Outlet- A Division of United Commerce Group, Inc.

StorageShedsOutlet.com is a market leader in the provision of a number of outdoor structures including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Garages, Portable Buildings, Deck Boxes, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Outdoor Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Patio Accessories, Shed Accessories, Solar Lighting and Firewood Storage. This company will continue to expand by increasing its product offerings and categories. Its primary goals are to ensure a positive customer service relationship and to ensure the very best prices in this sector.



For more information visit http://www.storageshedsoutlet.com/greenhouses.aspx.