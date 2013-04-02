Mini Portable WiFi Wireless A&V Camera Supports All iOS and Android Devices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Mini Portable Wi-Fi Wireless A&V Camera has taking functionality to a new level by eliminating the need for connecting to any external network. It is the first camera that can be connected with iOS and Android smartphones and tablet PCs by the Wi-Fi functionality, making it suitable to use for many purposes such as traffic safety, baby care, home surveillance, wildlife observation, office sensitive sites monitoring.



Mini IP Camera for iPhone, Android and tablet PCs can take photographs and record the audio and video. Its portability is the key feature that sets this camera apart from all others currently in the market. With Mini Wi-Fi Camera for iPhone there is no need to connect the device through wires. It allows remote viewing by Wi-Fi functionality and the option to change the password by the user via phone and tablet PC. This great feature makes Mini Wi-Fi IP Wireless Camera a great tool for parents who are concerned about their infant’s safety this small, portable and convenient can serve as a Mini Wireless Baby Monitor for iPhone. It is also a great surveillance device for home security as it will allow home owners to connect with iOS and Android smartphones and tablet PCs by the WI-FI functionality while they are away. Mini Portable Wi-Fi Wireless A&V Camera has portability, security, privacy, liberation from external connectivity, low radiation, low power consumption and the ability to transfer large amounts of data wirelessly. Users can control this camera from anywhere via Wi-Fi. Simply download the app from the App store or play Store and take pictures, record video and audio from any location.



The Mini Portable Wi-Fi Wireless A&V Camera comes with powerful charger and a Mini 5pin USB Battery: built-in rechargeable lithium battery (800mAh) which allows the user to fully charge the device in 2 hours to deliver a 4 hour functioning time. It also comes with a built-in microphone that allows this Mini IP Camera to record video and sound or just record sound only. This wireless camera is equipped with a VGA (640x480) (300k Pixels) resolution camera. Mini Portable Wi-Fi Wireless A&V Camera/Baby Monitor can be purchased on Hey-Deals.com for a discounted price of $ 42.99, which also includes a one year warranty. All these great features make Mini Portable Wi-Fi Wireless A&V Camera/Baby monitor the best choice among web cameras in respects to remote viewing, Wi-Fi connectivity and iOS and Android smartphones and tablet PCs connectivity.



For more information please visit: www.hey-deals.com/Buy-3677-Mini+Portable+WiFi+Wireless+AV+CameraBaby+Monitor+Supports+All+Android++IOS+devices.html