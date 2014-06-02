Miniaturization of Semiconductor Electronics Drives Growth in the 3D Packaging Market, According to New Trend Report Published by PCB Manufacturing China

Shenzhen City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- PCB Manufacturing China packaging technology is an advanced approach used to vertically stack semiconductor components such as diodes, ICs and MOSFETs for reducing the footprint area of a printed circuit board (PCB). The ability of 3D packaging to deliver additional functionality per unit of application space makes it a major volumetric packaging approach for router, switching equipment, base station and server memory applications. In the coming years, the technology is expected to eventually replace its predecessor 2D packaging architectures in advanced mobile applications such as smartphones, game consoles, tablets and digital cameras.



The trend report titled “3D Packaging” announced by Global Industry Analysts, Inc., is a focused research paper which provides cursory insights into the technology, market prospects and corporate initiatives of key companies worldwide. The report provides global market estimates and projections for 3D ICs and 3D TSV Devices in US dollars for years 2012 through 2017. Also provided is coverage on key companies such as Amkor Technology Inc., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Flipchip International LLC, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Invensas Corporation, Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd., Powertech Technology Inc., STATS ChipPAC Ltd., STMicroelectronics, and Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH.



For more details about this trend report, please visit http://www.strategyr.com/TrendReport.asp?code=146170



About PCB Manufacturing China

PCB Manufacturing China is a leading publisher of off-the-shelf market research. Founded in 1987, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide. Annually, GIA publishes more than 1500+ full-scale research reports and analyzes 40,000+ market and technology trends while monitoring more than 126,000 Companies worldwide. Serving over 9500 clients in 27 countries, GIA is recognized today, as one of the world's largest and reputed market research firms. http://www.dsc-pcb.com/