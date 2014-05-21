Miniaturized Treatment Centers to Drive the Demand for Smaller Proton Accelerators

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Supporting the trend of miniaturized treatment centers, the coming years will see a rise in the demand and supply of smaller proton accelerators which are affordable, easy to use and flexible. This will help various centers offer proton therapy inturn diversifying their service portfolio. Alongwith Mevion Medical Systems, two more vendors, Compact Particle Acceleration Cooperation and ProNova have announced plans to concentrate more on smaller proton accelerators. According to the “US Proton Therapy Outlook 2017”, by RNCOS, the market will breach the Billion dollar mark to attain revenue of US$ 1.17 Billion by 2017.



After a thorough analysis of the market we have deduced more such trends, drivers and challenges which will have a major influence on shaping the proton therapy market. This is then followed by a section dedicated to market opportunity assessment which provides the various segments potential service providers and vendors may explore to extract benefits from the largely untapped but lucrative market.



The report provides an insight to the current and future cancer demographics of US and the various possible causes for such a high incidence. Further, after an exhaustive research we have described in brief the various types of radiation therapies which can be used to treat cancer and their disadvantages. Special attention has been focused on proton therapy and its benefits that make it stand out amidst the conventional treatment options. The study has dedicated a complete chapter on the various components of a proton therapy center and includes aspects ranging from accelerators, delivery, transportation, planning and positioning systems to the human resources required to setup a center.



The report contains all important aspects of market like the current market size, forecasts, readymade account of all the players that are expected to enter the market along with detailed assessment of the competitive landscape making it a must read for Consultants and Companies planning to get in the market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM631.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.