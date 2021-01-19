Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 - 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The widespread proliferation of minimally invasive surgical technologies and the need for biopsy tests to diagnose cancer cells, identify infections, autoimmune disorders and cases of inflammation have increased the demand for biopsy technologies that are minimally invasive. The constant driving factors for the market for minimally invasive biopsy technologies have been early detection of cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies.



Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Drivers



The market size of minimally invasive biopsy technologies was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.98 billion at a CAGR of 17.6% by the year 2027. As the demand for the implementation of minimally invasive surgical procedures in biopsy examinations for many therapeutic applications is increasing extensively worldwide, the global market for minimally invasive biopsy (MIB) technologies is deliberately being promoted. About 66% of North America's total initial breast biopsies are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB). The minimally invasive biopsy technology in patients with imaging-detected suspicious or indeterminate breast lesions has replaced significant numbers of the overall open excisional biopsy.



Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market: Regional Outlook



Due to its massive implementation in various end-use verticals, particularly in the North American region, the market is projected to see substantial growth. The widespread proliferation of outpatient surgery centers, particularly in the United States, and increasing investment in the healthcare sector are expected to stimulate market demand.

Because of its enormous increase in breast & lung cancers and growing use of MIB technologies, the Asia Pacific region is expected to accelerate with the highest growth rate of 20.1% in the forecast duration from 2020 to 2027.



Key players in the market include Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Owlstone Medical Ltd., among others.



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biopsy

Optical Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Pigmented Lesion Assays

Breath Biopsy

Others



Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Non-oncology Applications



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others



Regional Scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



