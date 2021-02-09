Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions & Top Players Are: Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

A recent market study on the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market for the forecast period, 2020 -2027
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The minimally invasive biopsy technologies market is set to attain a valuation of USD 3.98 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.6%. Minimally invasive biopsy technology is a procedure that uses hollow core needles or fine needles to collect a breast tissue samples. Minimally invasive biopsy technologies are extensively used in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institutes.
The extensive proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical technologies and extensive rise in the requirement of biopsy tests to diagnose cancerous cells and identifying infectious, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory cases. Early detection of the cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant driving factors for this market.
Interested in this Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/75
Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Key players in the market include Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Owlstone Medical Ltd., among others.
Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Drivers
The major driving factors for the development of the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market is the increasing demand for the product in the biopsy examinations for many therapeutic applications and identifying autoimmune disorders, infectious, and inflammatory causes.
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid Biopsy
Optical Biopsy
Brush Biopsy
Pigmented Lesion Assays
Breath Biopsy
Brush Biopsy
Others
Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Blood Cancer
Non-oncology Applications
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cancer Research Institutes
Others
Higher precisions can be accumulated with the help of minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, which in turn reduces the overall hospitalization cost by a significant margin. The patients are benefitted from the shorter recovery time. Therefore, this has created the demand for the technology in the market.
Regional Analysis
North America region is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This is due to the large scale proliferation of the ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and increasing investment in the region's healthcare sectors. Moreover, about 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in the region are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).
Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:
North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)
Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)
Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Asia Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1% in the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand fastest due to increasing incidences of breast and lung cancers in the region and the growing usage of MIB technologies.
Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedure
4.2.2.2. Extensive rise in the cancers & biopsy testing
4.2.2.3. Minimum hospitalization for biopsy testing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Unavailability of the skilled professional
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continue…!
Make an inquiry and request for customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/75
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Desktop 3D Printer Market Size to be Worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research
Blue Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Emergen Research
Needle Coke Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research
Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research
Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs