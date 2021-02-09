Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions & Top Players Are: Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The minimally invasive biopsy technologies market is set to attain a valuation of USD 3.98 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.6%. Minimally invasive biopsy technology is a procedure that uses hollow core needles or fine needles to collect a breast tissue samples. Minimally invasive biopsy technologies are extensively used in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institutes.



The extensive proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical technologies and extensive rise in the requirement of biopsy tests to diagnose cancerous cells and identifying infectious, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory cases. Early detection of the cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant driving factors for this market.



Interested in this Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/75



Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Key players in the market include Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Owlstone Medical Ltd., among others.



Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Drivers



The major driving factors for the development of the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market is the increasing demand for the product in the biopsy examinations for many therapeutic applications and identifying autoimmune disorders, infectious, and inflammatory causes.



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biopsy

Optical Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Pigmented Lesion Assays

Breath Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Others



Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Non-oncology Applications



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others



Higher precisions can be accumulated with the help of minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, which in turn reduces the overall hospitalization cost by a significant margin. The patients are benefitted from the shorter recovery time. Therefore, this has created the demand for the technology in the market.



Regional Analysis



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This is due to the large scale proliferation of the ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and increasing investment in the region's healthcare sectors. Moreover, about 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in the region are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Asia Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1% in the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand fastest due to increasing incidences of breast and lung cancers in the region and the growing usage of MIB technologies.



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedure



4.2.2.2. Extensive rise in the cancers & biopsy testing



4.2.2.3. Minimum hospitalization for biopsy testing



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Unavailability of the skilled professional



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continue…!



Make an inquiry and request for customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/75

Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Desktop 3D Printer Market Size to be Worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Blue Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Emergen Research



Needle Coke Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research



Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs