Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Overview 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Minimally Invasive Surgery Market was valued at USD 25.03 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019 to reach a market value of USD 50.60 billion by 2019.



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Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are performed with minimal incision in the patient's body and ensure the patients with a reduced duration of hospital stay, minimal patient trauma and reduced recovery time. These advantages associated with MIS along with the rising awareness regarding the same, have increased its popularity among patients as well as physicians.The global market for minimally invasive surgeryhas been estimated togrowat the rate of 10.5% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019. This growth is attributed mainly to the increasing incidences of various diseases such as arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases that usually require surgical treatment of the condition. Aging of the global population, especially in the developed countries, will also trigger the growth of this market since elderly people carry a high risk in terms of success of the surgery and MIS would ensure minimal trauma to the already compromised health of the patient. Likewise, introduction of technologically advanced products in the market such as confocal micro endoscopes, narrow band imaging endoscopes and HD cameras for endoscopes, will further propel the growth of this market since these technologies provide better visualization during the surgery.



Minimally invasive surgeries involve three major categories of devices that include surgical devices, monitoring & visualization devices, and endoscopy devices.The market for surgical devices (ablation devices, electrosurgical devices, and medical robotic systems) accounted for the largest share by revenue of the overall MIS market in 2012. This segment is also expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 11.8%. This growth is attributed to their extensive utilization in performing various minimally invasive procedures with maximum accuracy and ease of operation for the physician.



The different types of surgeries that can be performed via minimally invasive technologies include orthopedic, breast, vascular, thoracic, gynecological, bariatric, cardiac, gastrointestinal and urological surgery. Among these, in 2012, the cardiac surgery market accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue due to the large patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally and the ever-increasing incidence rates of CVDs. However, the market for cosmetic surgery will grow at the highest CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019. This is due to the change in lifestyle of the population along with high adoption rates for these procedures in developed as well as developing markets.



The North American region accounted for the largest share by revenue of the global minimally invasive surgery market in the year 2012, owing to the large number of elderly people, a well-established reimbursement scenario and presence of leading device manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate of 13.3% from 2013 to 2019. This is attributed to the rise in disposable income due to economic development in key markets such as India and China, and high adoption rates in the developed market of Japan. Similarly, in the constantly increasing patient pool, aging population and rising healthcare expenditures will also augment the growth of the market. The European and RoW markets are expected to show the slowest growth during the forecast period, although the European market is expected to maintain its position with the second largest revenue share in 2019.



The global minimally invasive surgery market is dominated by players such asIntuitive Surgical, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation and Biomet, Inc.These companies together accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2012, at over 45%. Some other key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, DePuy Synthes, Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Given Imaging Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Teleflex, Inc. and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.



The global minimally invasive surgery market has been segmented as below:



Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Product Type



Surgical Devices:



Ablation Devices

- Radiofrequency Ablation

- Microwave Ablation

- Cryoablation

-Others

Electrosurgical Devices

Medical Robotic Systems



Monitoring & Visualization Devices:

X-Ray Devices

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

UltrasoundEquipment

Others



Endoscopy Devices



Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Type of Surgery:



Orthopedic Surgery

- Spinal Surgery

- Joint Replacement Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Urological Surgery



Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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