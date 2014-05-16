Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to See USD 50.60 Billion in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- This report studies the global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market from three perspectives, namely, types of devices used in performing these surgeries, various types of surgeries performed and the major geographic markets. The global market for MIS has been segmented into three main categories of devices that include surgical devices, monitoring and visualization devices, and endoscopy devices. Surgical devices are further classified as ablation devices, electrosurgical devices, and medical robotic systems. Similarly, the monitoring and visualization devices market has also been segmented into MRI equipment, CT scanners, X-ray devices, ultrasound equipment and other (PET and SPECT scanners, and combination devices such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT/CT, and SPECT/MRI).



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The various types of minimally invasive surgeries performed have also been provided in the report. The global market for minimally invasive surgery has been segmented into orthopedic surgery (spinal surgery and joint replacement surgery), cosmetic surgery, breast surgery, vascular surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecological surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiac surgery, gastrointestinal surgery and urological surgery. Geographically, the report segments the global market into four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market sizes and forecasts for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue (USD million), considering 2012 as the base year, have been provided for each device type, surgery type and geographic region, along with their sub-segments (if any). The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) during the forecast period 2013 to 2019 for all the aforementioned segments and sub-segments.



The market overview section of the report discusses the market dynamics with respect to market drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also covers a market attractiveness analysis (by geography) and Porter’s five forces analysis for the global minimally invasive surgery market. Market share (%) for the major players operating in this market has also been provided for the year 2012, followed by a list of recommendations for the existing and new players to enter and enhance their market shares and enter the market respectively. The report concludes with the company profiles of key players operating in various segments of the market. Each company profile includes the business overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments of the respective company. Some of the prominent players in the minimally invasive surgery market that have been profiled in this report include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Biomet, Inc. and DePuy Synthes, Inc.



The global minimally invasive surgery market has been segmented as below:



Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Product Types

Surgical Devices

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Others

Electrosurgical Devices

Medical Robotic Systems

Monitoring & Visualization Devices

X-Ray Devices

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

UltrasoundEquipment

Others

Endoscopy Devices



Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Type of Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Joint Replacement Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Urological Surgery



Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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Surgical Equipment Market (Surgical Sutures and Staples, Surgical Handheld Instruments, and Electrosurgical Devices) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



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Geographically, the market for surgical equipment has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Along with the overall surgical equipment market, the report also studies the market size and forecast for each major segment with respect to all four regions, for the period 2010 to 2019 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The market overview section of the report on surgical equipment market comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis.



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