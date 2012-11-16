AMERICANMiningTribune.com Comments on Latest News Releases Related to Pengram Corp. (PNGM)

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- AmericanMiningTribune.com, a news site launched to focused solely on mining companies operating in North America, has chosen to comment on the most recent news issued by and about Pengram Corp. (PNGM).



On October 31, 2012, Pengram released news related to the exploration program conducted on its Clisbako Property in British Columbia. While anyone interested in Pengram has or can readily read the release, they may have missed the diligence that went into assuring the accuracy of the report.



First, the person responsible for the work program on Clisbako was Jo Shearer, M Sc. P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



In addition, the soil samples were submitted with standards, duplicates and blanks. Samples were analyzed by AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario, using an Aqua Regia Digest. AGAT Laboratories is accredited by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA) and the Standards Council of Canada. AGAT is also accredited ISO:9001:2008 and IS/1EC 17025:2005.



In other words, this wasn’t a casual, or “in-house” operation run by a “manager” or driller.



Then on November 12, 2012, Pengram announced results of soil and rock sampling on its Golden Snow property that looks to sit on trend, and down dip, of a high-grade gold discovery made by its neighbor. Although details are scarce, it seems the intention of the work program was to see if the trend extended onto Golden Snow. And since the geological consultant recommended further exploration, and recommended the staking of additional claims adjacent to the property, one can only speculate that it bodes well for Pengram.



On November 13, 2012, Pengram issued a warning to investors regarding unsolicited emails. It made clear that investors were to rely only on newsreleases and the company’s website, and OTC Markets for information. This is a prudent step for a company to take, especially since its starting to get a lot of buzz. After all, there aren’t very many publicly listed US based junior exploration companies who have not only conducted work on their property, but done it twice, and in a thoroughly thought out manner.



About Pengram Corp. (PNGM)

Pengram Corp. (PNGM) is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of properties to search for gold mineralization in Canada and the United States. In Nevada, Pengram controls 116 claims covering approximately 3,456 acres. In Canada, PNGM controls 8,372 acres (3,388 hectares) in the Cariboo Mining District that has historically produced more than 3.8 million ounces of gold.



