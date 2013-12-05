Caboolture, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies now offers all crushing equipment in Australia. This Australian owned company, specialising in parts and equipment supplies them both domestically and overseas. With an unbeatable inventory, all major brand spare parts for the crushing and mining industry are available.



The company draws on its collective knowledge and experience, ensuring the best possible range of consumables is carried to the clients. Their range of spare parts includes Mesh, Rubber, Castings and Wear Plates, both in white iron and high abrasive resistant steel liners, a large range of rollers to suite an array of static and mobile equipment and conveyor belting.



With a huge product base, they can easily cater a vast array of parts and equipment requirement of all renowned sectors like Mining, Quarrying, Recycling, Demolition & Earthmoving industries nationwide. Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is a trusted source to get an extensive range of mining equipment in Australia. From minor parts such as an electrical fuse right through to the major components, one can get it all.



In fact, when it comes to the question ‘how to track a conveyor belt’, Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is unbeatable. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies Pty Ltd stock & distribute a quality range of Rubber Conveyor Belt. Our range has been tested & proven to provide the highest level of product performance in conveying technology. We are completely independent suppliers & this gives us the ability to procure specific belts from recognized international manufacturers that meet the needs of our harsh environment ensuring the highest level of quality at the best value.” For more information, please visit http://www.australiancrushingandminingsupplies.com



About Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies

Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is an Australian owned company specialising in parts and equipment supply both domestically and overseas. They have been involved in the set up and management of major parts departments for large industry related companies and have supplied both small and large organisations with a wide range of spare parts and service requirements. With the knowledge, Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is able to source a host of equipment, parts and consumables to suit the needs of the quarrying and mining industry at the best possible prices without any compromise to quality.



Contact:

T/a –

P O Box 3155

Caboolture, QLD 4510.

Telephone: 07 5495 3322

Fax: 07 5428 3332