Mining Equipment Market in China 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Mining Equipment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.28 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Coal Mining industry. The Mining Equipment market in China has also been witnessing the technological advancements in mining equipment. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Mining Equipment Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Mining Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are China Coal Technology and Engineering Group Corp., China National Coal Mining Equipment Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Northern Heavy Industries Group Co. Ltd., Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. Ltd., Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Co. Ltd., International Mining Machinery Group, CITIC Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jianshe Luqiao Machinery Co. Ltd., and Shanxi Pingyang Industry Machinery Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



