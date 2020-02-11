Mining Flotation Chemicals Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- According to a market report published by Future Market Insights titled "Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014 – 2020", the long-term outlook on the global mining flotation chemicals market remains a sound one, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2014 – 2020) with an estimated market size around US$ 10 Bn in 2020.



To extract a mineral from its ore, the ore beneficiation process is carried out that separates the desired mineral from ore surface rock. Technically, the desired mineral floats out from the rock surface with help of certain chemicals christened as mining flotation chemicals. Since different mineral have their respective surface flotation characteristics, there exists a need of appropriate mining flotation chemicals which promote or inhibit the float of minerals thus creating a plethora of mining flotation chemicals, which are applied at different dosages to the ore.



Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Segmental & Regional Analysis



The mining flotation chemicals market has been analysed on the basis of ore type and chemical type. Among the ore type, the sulphide ore type has been found to contribute over 65% of the overall consumption of mining flotation chemicals and is further expected to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of chemical type, the majority share of mining flotation chemicals is acquired by collectors, frothers and flocculants. The depressant type of mining flotation chemicals is also expected to display a decent growth during the forecast period. Increased demand for mining flotation chemicals is being driven by growing consumption of raw materials/metals for construction activities, which is being further fuelled by burgeoning rate of industrialization and urbanization.



In terms of the mining flotation chemicals market outlook and analysis by geographical regions, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to emerge as the leading regional markets, recording a healthy growth rate in the future period above the global average CAGR. The demand is considered to arise mainly from the coal and metal reserves in these regions, where the mining activities and minerals production have surged in the recent years. North America and Western Europe are also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Whereas, the other regions are expected to record moderate growth over the forecast period.



The global mining flotation chemicals market is expected to have a moderate-to-decent growth owing to periodic contraction in mining activities in current as well as forthcoming years. The mining flotation chemicals market can be viewed as a high value–moderate growth market for the interested stakeholders.



Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Top Companies



Some of the leading companies identified in the mining flotation chemicals market report include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Clariant AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cytec Industries Inc., Cheminova A/S, Nasaco International LLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. The participants in the mining flotation chemicals market have consolidated their market footprints by undergoing organic and inorganic growth in business operations and expanding their reach in untapped geographical regions of the globe. Global multinationals are expanding their regional footprint, via acquisition of small domestic players engaged in mining chemicals production.



Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Segmentation



The mining flotation chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of the below criteria.



By Ore Type



Sulphide Ore

Non- Sulphide Ore

By Chemical Type



Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

Others

By Region



North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa