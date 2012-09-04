Recently published research from GlobalData, "Mining Market in Western Africa - Growth Built around Infrastructure Development and Capital Investment in Gold and Iron Ore Mining", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- GlobalData's report, 'Mining Market in Western Africa - Growth Built around Infrastructure Development and Capital Investment in Gold and Iron Ore Mining' provides key information and analysis of the West Africa regions mining industry. The report covers the industry's drivers and restraints, production, reserves, and details of fiscal terms governing the mining sector of different countries in West Africa.
Scope
- Analysis of the West Africa mining industry with select countries in focus, it also includes sections that discuss the trends in production and reserves of select metals and minerals
- The competitive landscape covers the top players in the mining industry in Western Africa, with the major active and planned projects
- The mining sectors of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania and Sierra Leone are covered in detail
- An overview of Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo's mining sectors
- Trends in West African's metals and minerals production with a primary focus on bauxite, coal, diamonds, gold, iron ore, manganese and phosphate. The potential for exploring copper, zinc and uranium deposits have been covered briefly.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the region's mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future bauxite, gold, iron ore and manganese industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production,
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
