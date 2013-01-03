"Mining Quarterly Deal Analysis - Q3 2012: M&A and Investment Trends" Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Mining Quarterly Deal Analysis - Q3 2012: M&A and Investment Trends", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- GlobalData's "Mining Quarterly Deal Analysis - Q3 2012: M&A and Investment Trends" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the mining industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity (PE), and partnership transactions registered in the mining industry in Q3 2012. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters segregated into deal types, segments, and geographies. Besides, the report provides information on the top advisory firms in the mining industry.
Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData's proprietary in-house database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analysis of the market trends for the mining industry in the global arena.
- Review of deal trends in the Vanadium, Uranium, Tungsten, Titanium, Tin, Thorium, Tantalum, Silver, Ruthenium, Rhodium, Potash, Plutonium, Platinum, Phosphate, Palladium, Niobium, Nickel, Molybdenum, Mercury, Manganese, Magnesium, Lithium, Lead, Iron, Iridium, Gold, Diamond, Copper, Cobalt, Coal, Chromium, Antimony, Aluminum (Bauxite) and Zinc segments.
- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Partnerships in the mining industry
- Summary of mining deals globally in the last five quarters
- Information on the top deals that took place in the mining industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.
- Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the mining industry.
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.
- Identify top deals makers in the mining industry.
