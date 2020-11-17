Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global mining waste management market is anticipated to gain traction from the rising number of stringent rules and regulations put forward by the governments of various countries on mining waste disposal, as well as mining operations. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, "Mining Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Surface Mining and Underground Mining), By Waste Type (Solid Waste {Waste Rock, Tailings, Others} and Liquid Waste), By Commodity (Mineral Fuels, Iron, Ferro Alloys, Industrial Minerals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The study further mentions that the mining waste management market size was USD 164.16 billion tons in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 203.91 billion tons by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Multiple industries are facing unprecedented economic loss owing to the lockdown announced by the governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government, as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the near future.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a complete halt. Several industries have stopped their manufacturing processes or are putting forward social distancing norms to lower the spread of this deadly virus. Our specially curated research reports would help you in choosing the right strategy available for gaining business confidence.



Drivers & Restraints-



Rising Usage of Various Co-disposal Techniques to Augment Growth



Several enterprises nowadays are adopting the co-disposal technique to manage mine waste. In this technique, fine tailings and waste rocks are blended and disposed together. It helps in refining the chemical and physical stability of the mining waste. There are several techniques of co-disposal that are designed by keeping in mind the degree of placement and mixing methods. It has many benefits, unlike the separate or traditional disposal methods. For this, the construction of tailing dams is not required. Hence, it reduces maintenance cost and saves space. Such techniques also aid in simplifying waste water management and water consumption. They also have a lower impact on the environment. These factors are expected to drive the mining waste management market growth in the coming years.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to decline the market growth in 2020 owing to the shortage of laborers and lower demand for minerals. Besides, some of the mine wastes are hazardous in nature. For disposing them, more safety equipment and highly skipped manpower are needed. This further surges the operating cost. It would also contribute to the slow growth of the market.



Segment-



Mineral Fuels Segment to Lead Stoked by Rapid Industrialization



In terms of commodity, the market is fragmented into industrial minerals, iron, Ferro alloys, mineral fuels, and others. Amongst these, the mineral fuels segment held 84.1% mining waste management market share in 2019. Such fuels include natural gas, uranium, lignite, coal, and other petroleum products. The demand for these fuels is increasing at a fast pace on account of rapid industrialization worldwide. To meet the ever-increasing need of energy, new sites are being explored and mineral fuels are mined effectively. It is, in turn, generating large amounts of waste and hence, there is a high demand for mining waste management systems. These factors are set to contribute to the growth of this segment.



Regional Analysis-



Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Major Contribution of China



In terms of region, North America procured USD 22.99 billion tons revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the major contribution of the U.S. The country is considered to experience high demand for mining waste management systems. Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forthcoming years owing to the presence of a large number of mines in China. Europe will stand in the second position backed by the contribution of Russia. The country houses several coal mines.



Competitive Landscape-



Key Companies Striving to Broaden Their Presence across Various Countries



The companies operating in the global market are working persistently to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are participating in acquisitions with the other renowned companies. Some of them are also expanding their footprints across several countries. Below are two of the latest industry developments:



May 2020: Golder Associates Inc. broadened its presence in the South-eastern United States for providing enhanced services to its clients in mining and manufacturing sectors.

June 2018: Daniel Health and Toxfree Solutions Limited were acquired by Cleanaway to strengthen its position in Australia. The company's main aim is to develop sustainable mining waste management systems in the country.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the organizations providing mining waste management systems in the global market. They are as follows:



Enviro-Serve Inc. (South Africa)

Hatch Ltd. (Canada)

Veolia Environment S.A. (France)

Tetronics International (UK)

Golder Associates Inc. (Canada)

John Wood Group PLC (UK)

Ramboll Group (Denmark)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (USA)

Ausenco (Australia)

Seche Environment Company (France)

Cleanway Environmental Services (Australia)

Aevitas (Canada)



