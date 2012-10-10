MiningCourses.com.au Launches Online Mining Training Courses Resource in Australia

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- With great opportunities abounding in the Australia's mining industry, MiningCourses.com.au launches an online mining training course directory that would better equip interested individuals with the ideas and skills needed to be successful in the industry.



Thomas Sinfield, founder of MiningCourses.com.au, says, “There are a lot of training providers in the market and we saw a need for people to be able to search and compare mining courses in one location.” He adds, “We provide information about the individual mining courses and you can contact the training provider directly through a form on the course listing, cutting out the middle man.”



The MiningCourses.com.au site acts a one-stop shop for everything related to mining training courses in Australia. It provides a list of institutions and organizations in the country that are providing such kind of training for job seekers who wanted to learn a new skill or those who are already in the mining industry and are looking to update their knowledge and skills.



Mining Express, Perth Training Centre and New Horizons Safety and Training are some of the partner institutions listed on MiningCourses.com.au, with training options currently including mining inductions, health & safety and machine operation.



The mining training resource website was launched last October 1, 2012. To know more about MiningCourses.com.au, visit their website at http://www.miningcourses.com.au/.



