MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of MINISO Group Holding Limited.



Investors who are current long term investors in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: MNSO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against MINISO Group Holding Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: MNSO stocks, concerns whether certain MINISO Group Holding Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated, that as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs, that the Company did not represent its true business model, that defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions, that as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with Chinese authorities, that the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



