Ministry Credential BuyBack Policy from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces the Ministry Credential Buyback Policy. Famous for being the only Universal Life Church to offer real and legal faith based ordination, coupled with looking to protect the sanctity of the sacrament of ordination (Holy Orders), the Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces that if you are currently ordained by another church with a similar name or any other inferior, Non-Christian, Non-Legal-Faith Based, Internet Driven Ordination Service they will BUYBACK the ordination certificate you purchased through this competitor provided you apply for, complete and are accepted for ordination with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters states: it's the Christian thing to do! They go on to say just because the others ordain followers of satan, atheists, pagans or don't even care enough to check who they ordain ending up with dogs, cats or goats being ordained. This does not mean that there is not at least one legitimate, online, Christian ordination service for folks who take it seriously and who really want to serve Jesus Christ as one of his disciples. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wants to reach out to Christians victimized, thinking they are real within the Christian Faith ordained Ministers only to be wedding ministers in some states or a few countries if even that.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com