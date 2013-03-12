MiniTool Partition Wizard Home Edition in DownloadOx Makes Partitions Easier

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- For computer users, managing partition in their computers is such a hard job. It is not a joke. It is time consuming and sometimes when partition is done in a wrong way, it could cause a huge problem. Partition management is a job where a user finds a hard time doing. There have been lost of partition tools available that are quite helpful but lately, MiniTool Partition Wizard is introduced for all computer users. This free software can support both 31 bit and 64 bits of Windows and upon installation, users can automatically carry out even the complex partition and do management operations to their computers.



This partition wizard is capable of doing numerous operations like:



- Resizing existing partition

- Copying existing partition

- Creating new partition

- Deleting partition

- Formatting a partition

- Altering its drive letter

- Setting partition that needs to be active

- Converting dynamic disk into basic disk

- Altering partition’s serial number

- Performing surface test

- Recovering partitions



With all these operations, this partition wizard became one of the best tools ever made for computer users. Not only is does several complex operations but it is also capable of making the computers run smoothly and maintain its good system. DownloadOx introduces MiniTool Partition Wizard for all the computer users that are looking for the best software suitable for these kinds of operations. MiniTool Partition Wizard Home Edition is the latest version. It enables users to make partitions quickly and accurately even for their home computers. It is so diverse that it is capable of doing many operations that other software cannot provide. This latest partition wizard can really beat the other partition software for it can do several jobs in a shorter time.



About DownloadOx

DowloadOx is a freeware site that shows a list of all the useful tools that computer users can acquire. It includes MiniTool Partition Wizard that is capable of doing partition jobs in an easier and faster way.



Contact:

Feel free to contact on this press release.

Samuel Brown

Contact Number: 206 – 743 - 6587

Email: support@downloadox.com

Website: http://downloadox.com/free/download/minitool-partition-wizard-home-edition/

Complete Address: 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park, Zip Code – 98166