Minneapolis Bridal Fair Featuring Fashion Show

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The ultimate wedding fair is taking place at the Convention Center in Minneapolis on October 13. Attending a wedding fair is a smart step for both newly engaged couples and soon-to-be married couples to take together, because it can open up a world of wedding theme possibilities as well as give them some feedback on their wedding and enhance ideas they may already have planned. Whether a couple is completely ready for action isn’t so sure about what they want to do for their wedding, the wedding fair is open to all and is sure to be the fashion hit of the season.



Weddingfairmn is hosting an elaborately sophisticated fashion show featuring the latest designer trends. A fashion show can give even the pickiest bride an idea of what kind of dress she would be happy with for her wedding. And for those who already know what they are doing for their wedding and have their dress already picked out, the weddingfairmn fashion show will be an entertaining masterpiece that will astonish the viewers.



Weddingfairmn is the classiest even to visit before getting married on the most important day of one’s life. 200 experts from the Twin Cities will be in every corner to answer any questions and provide excellent service to the attendees. The fashion show is clearly the most exquisite aspect of the fair, but there’s also live classical music, reception themes, flowers, wedding dresses and tuxedos for sale, jewelry, reception food, and much more. For those who have pre-wedding jitters or just have no idea what to expect for their wedding, weddingfairmn can calm their nerves with a wide array of wedding-related activities and other couples who will be attending and probably all feeling the same way about their big day coming up.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://weddingfairmn.com/ or call 763-529-1900.