Minneapolis Warehouse Space Landlord JGM Presents Insights Into Warehouse Space Trends

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- JGM Properties , Inc. offers their insights into the overall global and local Minneapolis warehouse space trends in 2013; based on industrial expansion in the and it’s GDP growth that will stumble, then recover. 2013 will be the third consecutive year of 2% to 2.5% GDP growth in the United States. The majority of growth will occur in the second half of the year, when the fiscal cliff threat and ILA East Coast port strike are in the rear-view mirrors



With more new deliveries than in recent years, the industrial sector that typically has the shortest development and construction periods is starting to expand. Being the first sector to complete new projects when the market improves, it will increase the demand for warehouse space. While this trend will do little for owners of one or two properties who must compete in a market with growing supply, the increased volume of rented space will help the large landlords improve their efficiency.



With the expansion of the Panama Canal and the emergence of new Post-Panamax routes to the East Coast, U.S industrial will be a top investor target as demand for modern industrial property will rise surrounding port cities. JGM Properties, Inc. expect strong investor interest in the entire U.S. warehouse space sector, thanks to several ongoing trends like industrial construction remains low, despite growing demand and industrial yields remain higher than for other commercial property types.



A representative of this Minneapolis warehouse space provider, and commercial real estate company says, “vacancy rates will not fall too far, nor will rents rise too fast. Industrial properties experienced less distress than other commercial property types, and as U.S. trade with global emerging markets grows, so too will the demand for warehouse for lease to store traded goods.”



About JGM Properties, Inc.

JGM Properties, Inc. a small, family owned, commercial management company currently located in Bloomington, MN has released this report presenting their insights into emerging trends in Minneapolis warehouse space for lease for 2013. JGM’s primary focus has been on office space for lease Minneapolis suburbs.



For More Information: http://www.jgmproperties.com/