MinneapolisMoldInspection.com Helps City Residents Protect Properties with Independent Mold Inspections

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Mold removal is a big business in Minnesota. In Minneapolis, hundreds of homes flood every year. Some floods occur due to inadequate drainage systems, while others occur due to freak weather events. In any case, flooded homes and damp weather can lead to serious mold problems throughout the city.



These are problems that MinneapolisMoldInspection.com seeks to solve. But instead of solving these problems like a traditional mold removal company, MinneapolisMoldInspection.com has a different solution: a two-part mold inspection and removal process where the two parts are totally independent of one another.



A spokesperson for MinneapolisMoldInspection.com explained the advantages of this system:



“When a mold removal company enters a home for an inspection, they generally want to find a serious mold problem. They make money removing mold, not inspecting homes for mold, which is why some mold removal companies tend to exaggerate the extent of mold problems within the home. Our company specializes in providing independent Minneapolis mold inspection services – we provide a detailed report about any mold problem and we’re happy to tell homeowners if they don’t have a mold problem at all.”



This two-part system ensures that the mold inspection company and the mold removal companies remain honest with the homeowner. There is no conflict of interests and homeowners can choose to work with whichever mold removal company they would like.



MinneapolisMoldInspection.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T), a nationwide company with locations throughout the country. MI&T services the city of Minneapolis with its helpline, as well as its website, which features a simple contact form that home and business owners can use to schedule an appointment.



After scheduling a mold inspection appointment, a mold inspection in Minneapolis specialist visits the home and conducts a series of tests. Samples are collected and sent to an independent lab for further testing. Once testing is complete, MI&T sends a report to the home or business owner detailing the extent of the mold damage as well as the recommended steps to take to get rid of the problem.



At that point, homeowners can choose to work with whichever mold removal company they want. As the MinneapolisMoldInspection.com spokesperson explains, sometimes the report is delivered with no mold present in the home:



“Sometimes, homeowners just want peace of mind – they want to know that their home is free of mold. In other cases, they might see something that looks like mold, but is actually something different. When working with a mold removal company, there’s a chance the company could exaggerate this problem and recommend thousands of dollars’ worth of mold removal. When working with us, bias is removed from the process and Minneapolis homeowners can relax knowing their house is clean.”



About MinneapolisMoldInspection.com

MinneapolisMoldInspection.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T), a Minneapolis company that independently tests homes and businesses for mold. This takes bias away from the mold removal process and allows homeowners to get a trustworthy, independent verdict about their home’s mold problem. For more information, please visit: http://www.minneapolismoldinspection.com