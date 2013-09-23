Minnesota Interior Design Store MCI Carpet One Floor and Home Offers New Innovia (TM) Touch Carpet

Saint Cloud, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Minnesota interior design store MCI Carpet One Floor and Home in St. Cloud and Baxter, MN are proud to carry the new Innovia (TM) Touch carpet. Innovia (TM) Touch carpet is the super soft extension of MCI Carpet One Floor and Home’s premier soft and durable Innovia (TM) brand carpet. Its incredible built-in stain and soil protection ensures that liquids, spills and soil will remove easily, for a long-lasting carpet. This carpet is ideal for consumers looking for that step up from Innovia (TM) for the ultimate soft experience.



As an introduction to the new Innovia (TM) Touch carpet, MCI Carpet One Floor and Home has introduced an outstanding savings opportunity. Now through September 23, save up to 50 percent on Innovia (TM) Touch carpet purchases.



The 15,000 square foot showroom at MCI Carpet One is one of the largest in the state, featuring a complete line of high-quality carpet Minnesota residents can install to add comfort to their home. To discover the best flooring Saint Cloud MN has to offer, explore the MCI Carpet One Floor and Home showroom.



To learn more about what makes Innovia (TM) Touch carpet an amazing flooring choice visit www.mcicarpetone.com.



About Carpet One Floor and Home

Carpet One Floor and Home (www.CarpetOne.com) is North America’s leading floor covering retailer, with nearly 1,000 independently owned and operated locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Carpet One Floor and Home stores are known for a broad selection of carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, vinyl, and area rugs, including exclusive brands like Bigelow and Lees. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful Guarantee (TM), which guarantees that the customer will be 100 percent happy with their floor. Carpet One Floor and Home is also the home of the exclusive Healthier Living Installation system. For more information, please visit www.mcicarpetone.com.