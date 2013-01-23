Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Vertical Cloud Platform company has partnered with Minnesota State University Library to launch Fanggle’s Libserra-LibraryTV Application. This connected TV application transforms ordinary TV watching into a video-driven experience that engages the viewer, allowing them to watch what they want, when they want.



The LibraryTV app, built on the GoogleTV platform, enables libraries to extend their reach into the living rooms of patrons using a broadband medium. The app includes a number of compelling features to consume, curate, personalize and share content. LibraryTV also supports viewing on iPads and Android tablets.



An estimated 38% of US households have at least one television set connected to the internet via a video game system, a Blu-ray player, an Apple TV or Roku set-top box, and/or the TV set itself – up from 30% last year, and 24% two years ago. [Source: Leichtman Research Group, April 2012]



The system consists of the consumer-facing application interface as well as a powerful administration panel for libraries to manage video programming content. The consumer application enables users to view content in a dashboard, or full-screen modes. Support for HD videos is built-in for an optimal video experience. Users can also search for content using a built-in search feature. Patrons can customize their viewing experience by adding their favorite videos to playlists through a user-friendly, curation process. The system also supports sharing of videos on Facebook and Twitter with a simple click of a but¬ton. The administration panel interface enables library administrators to categorize, tag, upload and manage their video libraries. It also provides analytics on video viewing patterns through a powerful dashboard.



Jean Kramer, Technical Services Librarian at Minnesota State states the following, “We are excited to partner with Fanggle and offer their compelling, GoogleTV platform based application. They are very attentive to our requirements and look forward to having their LibraryTV application made available to our patrons.”



The system has also been designed to maximize the end-user experience. In particular, two notable features include:



1. Through state-of-the-art technology, users don’t have to pause videos to browse other titles, or add titles playlists while watching a video.

2. Seamless viewing experience between TV and tablet. Pause on one device and continue watching on another leveraging Fanggle’s Cloud profiling technology.



“We are looking forward to working with Minnesota State University Moorhead Library again to launch our LibraryTV Application with them. We believe that LibraryTV, as part of our Libserra suite of cutting edge, library centric products will provide convenience and satisfaction for the University and their patrons,” says Niki Bossonis, Fanggle’s Director of Marketing.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the industry leader in vertical cloud platforms and support, offering rapidly deployed solutions for businesses and organizations to engage patrons as well as the general audience. Fanggle provides mobile and social media products that work in sync to unlock new means for organizations to engage customers. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.