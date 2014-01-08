Easy Ways for Self-Employed Edina, Minnesota Residents to Get the Best Mortgage

Edina, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Jay Dacey of Metropolitan Financial Mortgage Company, a leading mortgage originator in Edina, Minnesota recently revealed tips to help self-employed residents obtain a mortgage.



There’s no denying that there are tons of benefits that go along with being self-employed. But along with the freedom of being your own boss, most Minnesota residents probably thought one of the things they wouldn’t have much choice about is their mortgage. After all, mortgage lenders are traditionally hard on self-employed borrowers, right? Not necessarily according to Mr. Dacey.



In fact, says Dacey, it might actually be easier to get a mortgage when you’re self-employed. You just need to know where to look.



“What most people don’t know is that many lenders are eager to work with self-employed borrowers,” “And because of the unique loans they offer that are designed specifically for entrepreneurs, you might actually wind up going through less hassle during the process than your neighbor, who depends on the good graces of a boss for his livelihood.”



Here are some quick pointers on shopping for a loan when you’re self-employed:



- Look for lenders that will let you add section 179 expenses back to your income.



- Get your accountant to sign off on a profit-loss statement for Year To Date income. This should be a simple thing to put together, especially if you have an accountant prepare your taxes every year.



- Ask the experts. Entrepreneurs don’t have the time to shop around for lenders who offer these kinds of loans. So do what you would do in your business. Ask an expert. Mortgage brokers have access to dozens of lenders and mortgage products many people don’t even know exist. They can streamline the process and make it easy to get the home you want, at a price you can afford.



About Jay Dacey

Minnesota - based mortgage expert Jay Dacey specializes in providing information to Minnesota residents that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



Jay Dacey is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call 651.210.9593 or visit http://jaydacey.com