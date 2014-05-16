Mint Condition Fitness Now Offering Annual and Quarterly Specials to Clients

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- With the warm weather and summer season upcoming, it is important to keep the body in excellent shape. Motivation and determination are key factors when it comes to working out, and achieving set goals can be accomplished with the right training. To get started on transforming into a fit individual, Mint Condition Fitness is announcing May specials to new and existing clients. Working with a prominent personal trainer in Philadelphia, trainees can take advantage of the annual special, or quarterly special, through the end of the month.



The annual special consists of 100 sessions for the price of $3,500, while the quarterly session comprises 50 sessions for the price of $2,000. Training sessions are customized to match the specific desires of the trainee. Sessions are focused on certain areas of the body to help individuals reach their goals, improving their health and well-being. Mint Condition Fitness will assist their clients by implementing workouts that focus on the whole body, reaching every muscle to increase the range of motion, and decrease the risk of injury.



Sessions can be individualized for a one-on-one private training with a personal trainer in Philadelphia, or small group training for up to five people. Before beginning, interested individuals will sit down with a trainer for an assessment on the workouts that will be most beneficial to their overall well-being. Workouts offered focus on flexibility, stability, and weight training. Packages are customized to include cardio, stretching, plyometrics, kettle bells, and weights. In addition to the training, the trainers will offer guidance on dietary habits and healthy eating.



Their personalized attention to all clients will help them stay on the path the success, helping them reach their fitness goals by the time their training package is completed. With the specials valid through the end of May, be sure to get in contact with a professional trainer before it’s too late.



About Mint Condition Fitness

Founded in 2011, Mint Condition Fitness has a 3,700 square foot facility run by knowledgeable trainer’s that use their expertise to help their clients maintain the body they desire. Serving Philadelphia and the areas of Manayunk, the Art Museum, Rittenhouse Square and Northern Liberties, Michael and Molly Mickles are providing their clients with the proper tips to see positive results in their body.



For more information, please visit their website at http://mintconditionfitness.net/.