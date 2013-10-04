Mint Condition Fitness Now Offering Free Personal Training Sessions with Friend Referral

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- With the summer beach season ending and many individuals looking for healthy ways to keep that beach body throughout the winter, personal training with experienced and knowledgeable trainers will do the trick. Mint Condition Fitness is pleased to announce they will now be offering one free personal training session with the simple referral of a friend. If that friend signs up for their own session, the referrer will receive another free personal training session to keep their bodies in shape all year long.



Mint Condition Fitness personal trainers in Philly share their expertise on ways to eat healthy and how to properly exercise in order to experience positive results for the body. These exercises include stretching and can range all the way up to weight training. With referring a friend—or multiple friends—trainees can take part in a group session of up to five people and design the session themselves in order to maximize their results. When referring a sibling or even a relationship partner, there is a tandem training session when two people have comparable fitness levels and yearn to reach the same goals.



Whether an advanced trainee who wishes to get the most out of the exercise, or a beginner who wants to learn how to stay in shape and get the proper nutrition, there is a personal trainer in Philadelphia, PA, at Mint Condition Fitness that is capable of helping clients reach their aspirations. While giving tips and guiding groups through plyometrics, cardio, or stamina and endurance, the knowledgeable trainers offer advice on the right foods and dietary eating that is essential to keeping the body in the best condition possible.



To take advantage of a free session with some of the elite personal trainers in the greater Philadelphia area at Mint Condition Fitness, simply give them a friends name and number so they can get their body in mint condition for the next summer beach season. To sign up for a training session or to inquire on prices, please call 267-289-2610 or visit their website today.



About Mint Condition Fitness

Founded in 2011, Mint Condition Fitness has a 3,700 square foot facility run by knowledgeable trainer’s that use their expertise to help their clients maintain the body they desire. Serving Philadelphia and the areas of Manayunk, the Art Museum, Rittenhouse Square and Northern Liberties, Michael and Molly Mickles are providing their clients with the proper tips to see positive results in their body.



For more information, please visit their website at http://mintconditionfitness.net/.