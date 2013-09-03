Mint Condition Fitness Now Offering Personal Training Packages for Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- With their new expanded studio and ability to test the endurance of their clients in every workout, Mint Condition Fitness is pleased to announce they are now offering personal training packages for the fall of 2013. This is the perfect time for those individuals who took the summer to relax as well as for those who spent the summer working out, but fear they will be less committed when the weather gets cooler. Individual sessions cost $65, while packages can cost as low as $40 per session. It all depends on the amount of time clients wish to train and push themselves to reach their goals with a top personal trainer in Philadelphia.



Mint Condition Fitness offers training that will provide their clients with the proper exercise and nutrition to improve their health and have them feeling satisfied with the amount of physical activity they’re enduring. Packages can be customized to the wishes of each client and are available for beginners looking to get their body in shape and advanced members who wish to test their endurance and strength multiple days per week. Some of the elite personal trainers in Philadelphia will lead their trainees to obtain the physique they’ve always imagined. Sessions include plyometrics, cardio, stretching, weight training and endurance. The trainers are there to provide insight and help guide their clients into keeping their bodies in the best shape possible. They’ll work on flexibility, stability and selecting the proper foods to ensure a healthy lifestyle. After all, no matter how hard a person trains and works out, if they aren’t eating correctly, the muscle mass won’t improve.



There are options for private training, couples training or group training for up to five people. The group sessions can be customized as well to test all members of the group and utilize exercises that will allow them to achieve positive results in their fitness. Mint Condition Fitness also has a store where clients can purchase supplements to get the most out of their experience. There are various proteins, vitamins and antioxidants to choose from. For more information on the training packages or what Mint Condition Fitness has to offer, please call 267-687-8241 or visit their website today.



About Mint Condition Fitness

Founded in 2011, Mint Condition Fitness has a 3,700 square foot facility run by knowledgeable trainer’s that use their expertise to help their clients maintain the body they desire. Serving Philadelphia and the areas of Manayunk, the Art Museum, Rittenhouse Square and Northern Liberties, Michael and Molly Mickles are providing their clients with the proper tips to see positive results in their body.



For more information, please visit their website at http://mintconditionfitness.net/.