Global Mint Essential Oils Market Trends and Forecast to 2027



Mint Essential Oils comprises unique structural characteristics for producing drug compounds presenting chemical structures and features appropriate for the treatment of several human diseases. It is widely used in the manufacture of rubber products, UV stabilization, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and many others. Mint Essential Oils is commercially used to enhance the adhesion of inorganic and organic reinforcing materials to rubber.



The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mint Essential Oils market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region.



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Market Drivers

The demand for the industry is driven by rising demand from end-use industries. Mint essential oils are used in several industries, such as aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, food and drink, personal care, and cosmetics. Growing developments in oil extraction techniques are also contributing to an increase in demand for the commodity. In addition to the increasing influence of social media, rapid urbanization has popularized natural plant extract-based healing therapy. These include a spa and aromatherapy. This has contributed to increased use in aromatherapy applications and stress-relieving spas of mint essential oils. Increases in applications for aromatherapy due to rising urbanization are expected to contribute to a further rise in product demand.



Regional Outlook

The largest market share in 2019 was retained by Europe. The key reason behind this is the presence in the area of significant end-user industries, such as cosmetics, personal care, fragrances, and flavors. The higher standard of living allows the commodity to be used widely in the region. Growing preference for products based on organic and natural ingredients is expected to lead to an increase in demand in Europe.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.



Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spearmint Oil

Peppermint Oil

Corn mint Oil

Dementholized Peppermint Oil



Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical



Cleaning and Home

Kitchen Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Bathroom Cleaners

Fabric Care



Food and Beverages

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

RTE Meals

Beverages

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Snacks and Nutritional Bars



Spa and Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Massage Oil

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fragrances



Usage Outlook (Volume, Tons, 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Indirect Usage

Direct Usage



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Mint Essential Oils Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



Key Companies of the Mint Essential Oils Market are:

AM Todd, Labbeemint, P Callison, Young Living Essential Oils, Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC), Rocky Mountain Essential Oils, Moksha Lifestyle Products, India Essential Oils, Reynaud & Fils (HRF), and Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, among others.



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Mint Essential Oils market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Mint Essential Oils market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



