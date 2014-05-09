Mint Hill Dentistry Renders Advanced Total Smile Package to Perfect Smiles

Mint Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Perfect and natural smiles can appeal to everyone and can boost the professional and personal fronts substantially. But, often people with smile issues like stains, teeth damage, etc. don’t intend to present their natural smiles as it could easily affect their lives. It is reported that nearly 70% people tend to shy away from public gatherings due to their unattractive smiles.



“It is often witnessed that people with stained and lackluster smiles look out for a perfect solution to help them achieve their natural and positive smile back to relish happy and healthy lives. With cutting-edge technology and tools available today, it’s easy to treat patients with smiling problems. Dentists offering advanced total smile packages are often favored by patients as they can find solutions to their problems under one roof. Besides paying attention to services offering total smile packages, patients keenly enquire about the fee, comfort, and recovery time associated with the treatment as well,” said a spokesperson.



“61% patients are afraid to visit dentistry as they are worried about the teeth whitening services and therapies recommended by them. But, with advanced sedative treatments offered globally, patients can completely relish a peaceful and relaxing smile care solution. Even phobic dental patients don’t have to worry a lot as this treatment might fit their purpose,” said another spokesperson.



Dr. Earle Sullivan, chief cosmetic dentist, disclosed, “Nearly 90% of patients with smiling complications admit they look out for quick and comfortable smile treatments. Realizing this, our cosmetic dentistry in Charlotte is offering the cost-effective and most advanced smile packages to patients with different smile predicaments. Our smile package comprises cosmetic, restorative, and sedative dental treatments and they’re carried out under calm and modernized environment to eliminate patient worries and help them enhance their personal and professional lives.”



About Mint Hill Dentistry

Mint Hill Dentistry with adeptly skilled dentists is offering impeccable dental care solutions, including the sedation dental care treatment, to patients across the globe to help them achieve and enjoy confident and natural smile with cutting-edge technology. The total smile solutions offered by these specialized dentists are innovative and affordable.