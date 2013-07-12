Mint Marble and Stone Offers Complete Marble Restoration Services to Clients

Palm Beach County, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Mint Marble and Stone Restoration offers complete marble restoration services to give that refined and elegant look to marble floors again. They revive the glitter of the marble floors to make the interiors look classy. Their professionals perform the complete marble restoration services to eliminate any chance of replacing marble floors while restoring the gleam and shine.



Their marble resurfacing processes are proven to revamp and beautify the look of the marble floors giving them a new look again. Their team uses the custom Everlast Floor System to assure best results on all resurfacing projects. Their services are intended to narrow down the maintenance cost by a hefty margin of 75%.



Their Everlast floor system produces shine on the marble floor that surely lasts 3-5 times longer compared to the normal marble resurfacing. Their experts always look out for unique ways to restore the glitter of the marble to its original look. They have even successfully revived the look of many marble floors where the owner were hopeless and were looking to replace it.



Apart from restoring jobs, they are expert in leveling unevenly placed marble floors. Their marble restoration services include grinding, polishing, sealing to make the marble floors look new again. They also perform marble polishing to enhance the shine of the stone. Their marble cleaning process removes all the dirt, stains, and bacteria making it more hygienic.



Mint Marble offers various services including general maintenance services to full surface cleaning projects for residential and commercial projects. They service home floors, kitchen countertops, bathrooms, pool decks, driveways, and even yachts in the South Florida area.



About Mint Marble and Stone Restoration, LLC

Mint Marble & Stone Restoration, LLC is an independently owned company specializing in the restoration of marble, terrazzo, concrete and other specialty stones serving clients in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and all other South East Florida locations. With over 26 years of experience working with marble, terrazzo, concrete, and other stone surfaces they have done everything from residential floor restoration projects, restaurant polishing, hotel resurfacing, cruise ship floor maintenance work and even projects for Disney.



To know more about them please visit http://www.mintmarblestonerestoration.com or call them at 1-561-541-2227.