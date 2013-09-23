Mint Marble and Stone Restoration Now Offering Marble Restoration Services at Discounted Prices

Palm Beach County, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Mint Marble and Stone Restoration, with more than two decades of experience in the field of rejuvenation of stone surfaces, is now offering its highly popular Marble Restoration service at discounted rates. Working with a team of experts, the company has the ability to restore stained and dull marble floors into their original shining condition. Mint Marble and Stone Restoration has successfully completed projects in both residential and commercial projects like cruise ship floor maintenance work, hotel resurfacing and many other such tasks.



In addition to restoration, people today are also opting for the marble resurfacing services offered by this company, which are ideal for turning lackluster and scratched marble surfaces into a completely new looking floor. The services Mint Marble and Stone Restoration offers not only gives long lasting shine to the floor but also hardens marble making it resistant to scratches and stains.



The expertise of this entity in providing stone surface services is also well recognized, a representative from the company stated, “Hiring Mint Marble and Stone Restoration to enhance your stone floors is the best option for home-owners residing in the South Florida region. Our stone cleaning, stone polishing, stone resurfacing, and stone restoration services will surely bring a “WOW” expression to your face. Remember when your stone surfaces become dull, scratched or stained let us restore them to mint condition.” Its stone polishing service is effective for those surfaces that have lost their original shine and add an unwanted dullness in the entire atmosphere of the home or restaurant.



Mint Marble and Stone Restoration also provides Terrazzo Cleaning services and has to its credit many first-rate projects in South Florida. Cleaning terrazzo is vital for keeping the entire floor in a shiny, sound condition. Specialists perform this work by using effective techniques and as per the exact requirements of the clients.



About Mint Marble and Stone Restoration, LLC

Mint Marble and Stone Restoration, LLC is an independently owned company specializing in the restoration of marble, terrazzo, concrete and other specialty stones serving clients in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and all other South East Florida locations. It has over 26 years of experience working with marble, terrazzo, concrete, and other stone surfaces and has done everything from residential floor restoration projects, restaurant polishing and even projects for Disney. Their specialists are dedicated to restoring customers’ floors to their original condition.



For More Information, Visit http://www.mintmarblestonerestoration.com/content/marble-restoration